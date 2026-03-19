How the world learnt to love the bomb

Britain’s Liberal Democrats, who are as innocuous as their name suggests, now want the nation to build a nuclear deterrent that is less reliant on the US. Not even the parties of the right have so hawkish a line. If you grew up in Britain, the effect is that of spotting the local librarian at a cage fight.

The Lib Dems are at least in line with the times. France, whose force de frappe is truly sovereign, said in March that it would increase its stockpile of warheads. In Poland, a rare point of agreement between the Prime Minister and the President is their openness to going nuclear. In South Korea, public support for a deterrent has gone up to 70 per cent in recent years. Saudi Arabia, which has said it would get one if Iran did, might not wait for such a cue now that it and other Gulf states are under conventional attack from that quarter anyway.

Even the original nuclear powers are chafing at old taboos. As at February, there is for the first time in over half a century no binding agreement to limit nuclear arms between America and Russia, which have the world’s two largest arsenals.

What is this? A wave of recklessness? Perhaps, but also a natural response to events.

One is the ordeal of Ukraine. In 1994, it gave up the Soviet nuclear weapons that were then on its soil in exchange for certain assurances about its security. Two decades later, Moscow began its long and ongoing war against Ukraine with the annexation of Crimea. The lesson, for some, is obvious. A country with dangerous neighbours should retain or acquire the ultimate deterrent.

Another salutary tale is that of Iran. It seems that an unfinished nuclear bomb is the worst of all worlds: a provocation to other states but not a deterrent. A rational government would either abandon all ambitions of that kind or realise them in full. On balance, given Ukraine’s experience, observers around the world will regard the second course as the more prudent.

On top of all this is the endless unpredictability of the US. Until now, countries with the expertise and resources to build the bomb, such as Japan and several European countries, have chosen to duck under America’s nuclear umbrella instead. As President Donald Trump casts doubt over whether he would ever honour those mutual defence treaties, some of which were signed a human lifetime ago, this “nuclear latency” doesn’t seem so clever.

“Events,” I said. In the end, however, it is a major non-event that matters. The longer the world goes without the bomb being dropped (80 years and counting), the more relaxed people are liable to become about proliferation.

As an example of the insouciance out there: What percentage of even well-informed Westerners could say for sure whether North Korea has the bomb or not? In the mid-20th century, each successful new test – Britain’s, France’s, China’s – was worldwide news. A generation less harrowed by the recent past seems not to track these things as much, which of course is a good way of stumbling into disaster. As so often, a period of calm engenders its opposite. Stability destabilises.

Notice that nuclear dread, which gripped Hollywood as late as the 1980s, faded as a cinematic theme until the likes of Oppenheimer and A House Of Dynamite in recent years. Films such as War Games and Dr Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb came to strike modern audiences as quaintly paranoid period pieces.

This is despite the fact that Pakistan and, yes, North Korea have joined the nuclear club since the end of the Cold War. While the aggregate stock of warheads has shrunk, their owners are more varied and, insofar as we can judge, less uniformly rational. Having worried too much, the culture now worries not enough.

It might be vindicated. There are reasons to suspect that proliferation will not happen. The bomb remains expensive to acquire and maintain. Just starting the process can arouse more regional strife than is worth it. Nor does possession guarantee a quiet life, as India, China and Pakistan know from their various Himalayan skirmishes. Israel is often under attack despite its undeclared deterrent.

Still, the frankness with which governments now discuss the subject suggests that an intellectual and even moral seal has been broken.

It took over 60 years for the nuclear club to grow from one to today’s nine. (There was some churn in between, as the likes of South Africa acquired and then relinquished the bomb.) That rate of increase could accelerate without surprising anyone. If the theme of the century is fragmentation, the breaking of a US-centric world into something more plural, it would be odd if the distribution of nuclear weapons did not reflect that trend.

Game theorists would say that more nuclear states means more states that cannot contemplate attacking each other. The bleaker of temperament will counter that a “game” with 13 or 14 players is likelier to go wrong than one with nine.

Either way, proliferation has momentous implications. In what used to be known as “polite company”, it has become almost impossible to pass an evening without a conversation about artificial intelligence. The release of destructive energy from the subatomic world seems passe in comparison. Love of novelty might be blinding us to the chance that today’s most important technology is an old one. Financial Times