How the ANC can save South Africa

The party may ultimately be doomed – but it could yet stave off disaster for the country

Alec Russell

For South Africa, rather sooner than expected, the second chapter of the post-apartheid story is under way, says the writer. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Jun 05, 2024, 05:01 AM
Published
Jun 05, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The demise of post-colonial liberation movements is frequently messy – but it is ultimately essential. It may be worth remembering this in the months ahead as South Africa charts a new course in the wake of the shattering electoral setback for the ruling African National Congress (ANC). It is a moment of great peril – but also, after a decade and a half of drift and dysfunction, of promise.

Whether via force, skulduggery or lack of viable opposition, liberation movements tend to cling on to power long after they have forsaken the idealism of their early days in office.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top