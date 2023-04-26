How soft power fell out of fashion

The omni-talented entertainer Barry Humphries died at the weekend. On Monday, his native Australia announced a new and enhanced defence posture. One way of engaging with the world as a middle power is fading. Another has just started.

In the middle of the last century, Humphries, Germaine Greer, Clive James and Robert Hughes brought their lively minds from Down Under to Up Over. Around the same time, Australia invested in film-makers and (with no small pay-off) sports coaches. Its wine penetrated foreign markets. Its coffee culture would become the world’s best, or at least fussiest. Throw in some favours from providence – sunshine, coastlines – and the projection of national charm was awesome.