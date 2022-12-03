How Singapore’s national orchestras can be a hit with new audiences

Singapore may be a small nation, yet it has two long-established national orchestras – the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), which turns 43 this year, and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO), which just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

However, while there is a special buzz from attending a live performance of uplifting music, there is still a perception, especially among non-concert-goers, that symphonic music in a concert hall is for society’s elites with formally suited musicians playing unexciting music.