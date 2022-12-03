How Singapore’s national orchestras can be a hit with new audiences

Busking, teaming up with prisons, more nurturing of young talent. Will purists shift in their concert seats? 

Paul Tan

As Singapore’s culture scene matures, can the orchestras do more to widen their repertoire to reach new audiences and appear in new venues? PHOTO: NATHANIEL LIM
Singapore may be a small nation, yet it has two long-established national orchestras – the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), which turns 43 this year, and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO), which just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

However, while there is a special buzz from attending a live performance of uplifting music, there is still a perception,  especially among non-concert-goers, that symphonic music in a concert hall is for society’s elites with formally suited musicians playing unexciting music.

