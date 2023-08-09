How real is America’s chipmaking renaissance?

American chipmakers account for a third of global semiconductor revenues. They design the world’s most sophisticated microprocessors, which power most smartphones, data centres and, increasingly, artificial intelligence (AI) models.

But neither the American firms nor their Asian contract manufacturers produce any such leading-edge chips in America. Given chips’ centrality to modern economies – and, in the age of AI, to warfighting – that worries policymakers in Washington. Their answer was the Chips Act, a US$50 billion (S$67.2 billion) package of subsidies, tax credits and other sweeteners to bring advanced chip manufacturing back to America, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Aug 9, 2022.