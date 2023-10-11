How politics thwarts climate change action

Kicking the can down the road on measures against climate change may be expedient politics, but it’s bad economics

Vikram Khanna
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Demonstrators calling for an end to the UK Government awarding new licences for oil and gas production, outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Sept 4. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

September 2023 was the hottest month in recorded history, surpassing the previous record set in September 2020. In fact, the hottest 12 years have been those since 2010. During that time, climate disasters have repeatedly hit the headlines: epic floods that submerged one-third of Pakistan, Hurricane Ian in the United States that caused damage estimated at US$100 billion (S$137 billion), wildfires in Canada that razed an area as large as Germany, countless tropical storms, and heatwaves in the unlikeliest of places, including the Arctic and Antarctica, to cite but a partial list of recent cases.

So frequent are the reports highlighting such catastrophes that people have become numbed to news of them. What were once-in-a century, off-the-chart events are being accepted as the new normal hazards of life.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top