By Invitation

How Pelosi upended Australia's big power balancing plans

The US Speaker’s visit to Taipei and China’s massive military response have starkly illuminated the intractable choices that Canberra confronts.

For The Straits Times
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei and China's massive military response have shown the intractable choices that Australia confronts between Washington and Beijing. PHOTO: AFP/TAIWAN'S PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Australia's new Labor government came to office in May hoping to restore workable relations with Beijing after the deep freeze into which they had been plunged under the previous coalition government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his colleagues expected that a change in tone would be enough to do this, without making any material changes to Australia's policy settings or retreating from well-established positions.

And for a short while it seemed to be working. Mr Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong dropped the overtly bellicose and often deliberately provocative language directed at China by the previous government under Mr Scott Morrison. In return, Beijing showed itself willing to allow at least a partial thaw. Since May, China has agreed to a couple of meetings at the ministerial level after a 2½-year break, and there have been hints that bans on some Australian imports might be lifted.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top