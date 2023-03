It’s astonishing to think that two men who have announced they will campaign for the United States presidency in 2024 have a collective age of 156. The incumbent, President Joe Biden, is 80, and second-time seeker Donald Trump is 76.

They must think they have the vim and smarts to lead a superpower and manage the world’s largest economy, even though they are well past most people’s retirement age. How up to it would someone really be at that age?