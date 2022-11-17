How not to fire people

Tech human resource departments are out of their depth. After years of throwing money at anyone with a computer science degree or information technology experience, companies are having to get rid of employees instead.

Amazon.com and Meta, which owns Facebook, lead the pack for scale of job cuts, with more than 10,000 planned apiece, while Twitter is grabbing headlines for brutality and incompetence. New owner Elon Musk fired roughly 3,700 employees via e-mail and immediately tried to rehire some of them, saying they had been let go by mistake.