How North Korea became a mastermind of crypto cyber crime

Created by a Vietnamese gaming studio, Axie Infinity offers players the chance to breed, trade and fight Pokemon-like cartoon monsters to earn cryptocurrencies including the game’s own “Smooth Love Potion” digital token. At one stage, it had more than a million active players.

But earlier this year, the network of blockchains that underpin the game’s virtual world was raided by a North Korean hacking syndicate, which made off with roughly US$620 million (S$853 million) in the ether cryptocurrency.