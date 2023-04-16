How my trip to Morocco turned into a lesson on soft power

SINGAPORE – What happens when five random women sign up for a 12-day tour of Morocco that promises to make you the “bravest, most confident traveller you can be”? You might imagine camels, couscous, scenes from the movie, Sex and the City – with less glam outfits and fewer flings – or some version of Eat, Pray, Love crossed with The Golden Girls and The Hangover.

Alas, this is real life, not Hollywood. And while we bonded over the sights, sounds and tastes, none of us left Marrakech with blissful enlightenment or grand plans to revamp our lives.