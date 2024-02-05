How much should TikTok fear a resurgent Donald Trump?

Unlike war correspondents, business columnists do not risk their lives to bring stories to light. But they do occasionally make sacrifices on behalf of their readers. This columnist’s most recent forfeiture has involved exploring TikTok for videos about Donald Trump.

In truth, the subject matter is more fun than you would think. Trump is made for gangsta rap (“das acting silly/My mugshot’s worth a billi/Sold some merch and made a milli,” an artificial intelligence version of his voice intones on the app). He warms the hearts of pro-racketeering Latino rappers (“Made me relate when they hit you with the Rico, now the whole ‘hood is screaming ‘Free Trumpito’”).