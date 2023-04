“I think there is a mutual attraction between France and China, a fascination, a friendship, a path that is our own,” French President Emmanuel Macron said as he returned home from a three-day state visit to China at the end of last week.

The Chinese had indeed lavished their hospitality on the French leader. Mr Macron spent no fewer than six hours in private, one-on-one discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, including over tea in Guangzhou.