How India is using digital technology to project power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi aspires to turn India – and by extension himself – into a vishwaguru, or “teacher to the world”. But what pedagogical gift, beyond its Prime Minister’s charisma and sage-like appearance, does a rapidly growing and ambitious India have for other countries?

Technological prowess, is the Modi government’s clear answer. In a little over a decade, India has built a collection of public-facing digital platforms that have transformed life for its citizens. Once collectively known as the “India Stack”, they have been rebranded “digital public infrastructure” (DPI) as the number and ambition of the platforms have grown.