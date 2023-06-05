How India is using digital technology to project power

Narendra Modi sees his country’s digital public infrastructure as an Indian Belt and Road Initiative

The Economist

People wait at a mall before the opening of New Delhi's first Apple retail store at a mall in New Delhi on April 20. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi aspires to turn India – and by extension himself – into a vishwaguru, or “teacher to the world”. But what pedagogical gift, beyond its Prime Minister’s charisma and sage-like appearance, does a rapidly growing and ambitious India have for other countries?

Technological prowess, is the Modi government’s clear answer. In a little over a decade, India has built a collection of public-facing digital platforms that have transformed life for its citizens. Once collectively known as the “India Stack”, they have been rebranded “digital public infrastructure” (DPI) as the number and ambition of the platforms have grown.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top