At funerals, I've seen families get into ugly fights over the choice of religious rites, priests, and even music. Surely, I thought, I can plan to die with a minimum of fuss?

Yet planning for one's death remains a difficult subject. According to a study by the Singapore Management University last December, only half of Singaporeans are open to discussing end-of-life plans with loved ones, and the numbers have not budged significantly despite Covid-19.