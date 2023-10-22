How I learnt to express my emotions without feeling any less a man

Many men find it difficult to share nuances of the emotions they experience daily.

Danson Cheong
Assistant ST Now Editor
The writer was influenced by author Ernest Hemingway, whose novels were filled with strong, stoic men. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
Until I got married three years ago, I didn’t realise I was uncomfortable talking about my feelings.

I found this out after my wife and I moved in together, and she would ask a seemingly innocuous question over dinner: “How was your day?”

