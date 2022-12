When do the 12 days of Christmas start and end? The lyrics to the popular carol don’t say. For Christians, Christmastide – nearly 20 days spanning Dec 24 until early January – is the season to commemorate Jesus’ Nativity.

Yet, time and tide wait for no man, not even Christmastide, in a bustling, multicultural city like Singapore. As a Catholic Singaporean, I am used to the abrupt shift in gears once Dec 25 has come and gone.