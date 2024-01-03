How effective is fear as a teaching tool?

Many of us remember vividly being yelled at or feeling threatened by a family member, a teacher or a boss.

Terrifying experiences often get imprinted in our memory; remembering frightening events is essential to avoid them in the future. It is a normal reaction that promotes our survival.

This strong connection between fear and memory may lead us to think fear can be an effective learning tool.

Research shows, however, fear can have long-term negative consequences for children and adults alike – and can actually make it harder to learn in meaningful ways.

Here’s what the research says about how and what we learn when we are scared.

How fear affects children’s learning



Fear is designed to protect us from current and future danger.

If children are faced with experiences that trigger fear, they learn to avoid new experiences – as opposed to exploring, engaging and approaching the unknown with curiosity.

Consistent exposure to fear changes how the brain reacts to the outside world. Fear triggers a stress response in the brain and puts it in a state of alert; we become hyper-ready to react swiftly and decisively to incoming threats.

This may be appropriate if, for example, you are confronted by an aggressive stranger. But such high levels of reactivity are not productive in learning environments like school, where we are asked to be open to new experiences and create innovative solutions.

In fact, the areas of the brain activated when we’re scared are different to those we use when thinking carefully how to address a tricky problem.

Research has shown the more primitive parts of the brain take over the activity of the prefrontal cortex, the brain’s “control centre”, when we’re in a state of fear.

This means planning, making sound decisions and using our existing knowledge become very difficult if we feel threatened or afraid.

Children learn fear from the adults in their lives



Adults play a critical role in the healthy development of fear responses by modelling reactions to unknown situations.

They also provide (or fail to provide) safe environments that promote children’s exploration.

Fear can be easily learnt from significant adults. Studies have shown both toddlers and school-aged children learn to avoid new experiences if their parents communicate or show signs of fear in reference to them.

Think, for instance, about how a child can learn to fear animals by seeing how their parents react to them. Or, for example, the way constant warnings to “be careful!” may end up making a child too anxious to climb trees or take risks as they use play equipment.