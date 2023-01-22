How do you price the pain from the North-South Corridor project?

Singapore is a place of never-ending construction and urban renewal.
New housing estates, commercial buildings, roads, flyovers, airport and port terminals, MRT lines and stations – there is always something being built round the corner.
Singapore is a place of never-ending construction and urban renewal.
New housing estates, commercial buildings, roads, flyovers, airport and port terminals, MRT lines and stations – there is always something being built round the corner.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.