How Spain’s unemployment rate caught up with Finland’s

For Spain, the higher immigration number in recent years has coincided with a strong upswing in demand thanks to the post-pandemic recovery of tourism and non-tourism services and the injection of EU recovery funds.

A decade ago, hardly anyone would have predicted that the unemployment rate in Spain – long plagued by chronically high joblessness – would converge with Finland’s. But that is what has happened this year, with unemployment in both countries now roughly 10 per cent.

Is this a story of Spanish policymakers’ success or Finnish policymakers’ failure? Well, to some extent: both. And to some extent: neither. Because it is also a story about how much in economic policymaking depends on factors beyond governments’ control.

Both Finland and Spain are ageing societies that have experienced higher immigration in recent years. For Spain, that has coincided with a strong upswing in demand thanks to the post-pandemic recovery of tourism and non-tourism services and the injection of European Union recovery funds. Moreover, many of the new arrivals have come from Latin America, so they speak the same language and have cultural similarities.

That has helped migrants to secure jobs, especially in tourism and hospitality. Indeed, according to the International Monetary Fund, immigration contributed about three-quarters of the cumulative employment gains in Spain between 2022 and 2025. Claudia Ramirez, head of the Spain and Chile desk at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), told me there were positive secondary effects too: A lot of recently arrived women were taking jobs caring for children or the elderly, which was also “helping other women, Spanish women, to go to work”.

Immigrants to Finland in recent years, including Ukrainian refugees, have had a harder time finding jobs. It didn’t help that their arrival coincided with weak demand brought on by Russia’s war on Ukraine, fiscal consolidation, and tightening monetary policy from the European Central Bank , which passes through to Finnish households particularly quickly because floating-rate mortgages are common there.

On top of that, Finnish is not a very easy language to learn. David Haugh, head of the OECD’s Finland and New Zealand desk, said there were other challenges too. “Finland is a very high-skill economy, it’s advanced industrially, and... its absorptive capacity is lower than Spain’s.”

The so-called Nordic model, which involves good working conditions and high minimum wages via collective agreements, “means your entry-level bar to enter into the Finnish labour market is high”, he added. “If you get a job, it’s going to be pretty high-quality in international terms, but it’s not so easy to get in there.”

The Finnish government has introduced reforms to bring more flexibility to the labour market, for example, by making it easier for employers to dismiss workers. But at a time of already weak demand, Finland’s unions argue that they have only made the situation worse. “These labour market reforms have increased the insecurity of many people, I would say regular wage earners – it has caused people to save instead of consume,” Patrizio Laina, chief economist at SAK, the central organisation of Finnish trade unions, told me.

Spain has also introduced labour market reforms, with the aim of reducing precarious work by lowering the share of people employed on temporary contracts. Ramirez said they had succeeded, improving security while unemployment has continued to fall. Britain’s Labour government, which is implementing rules to reduce “zero-hour contracts” amid warnings the changes will worsen unemployment, draws some reassurance from Spain. But, Ramirez stressed, the timing has helped. “The economic cycle is in an expansionary phase, so this is a very good moment for the Spanish to do this.”

It’s important not to overstate Spain’s success. At about 10 per cent, unemployment is still double the OECD average, and many of Spain’s jobs remain fairly low-pay and low-productivity. If you compare Finland and Spain in terms of employment rates, the former still looks somewhat healthier. And although immigrants have integrated into the labour market, Spain has not managed to expand its housing supply much, which is leading to rising rents and social tensions.

All that said, there are a couple of lessons worth holding on to from Finland’s and Spain’s recent history. First, using immigration as a way to help deal with an ageing society is going to be much easier for some countries than others, by virtue of their language, history and economic model.

And second, if you want to pull the lever marked “labour market reforms”, whether you’re trying to liberalise matters for employers or strengthen security for workers, what can make or break them is not just the design, or the amount of consultation, or any of those other matters that policymakers obsess over. It’s whether you’ve got the timing on your side. FINANCIAL TIMES