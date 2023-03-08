How China Inc is tackling the TikTok problem

A CEO’s guide to doing business amid anti-Chinese sentiment

The Economist

Companies such as Shein, Temu and TikTok may grab the headlines, but hundreds of Chinese firms have been making similar inroads in America, Europe and Japan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
American-football fans munching potato crisps at Super Bowl parties last month were treated to an unexpected television commercial. In it, a woman magically switched between chic but cheap outfits as she scrolled through a mobile shopping app called Temu. The accompanying jingle – “I feel so rich; I feel like a billionaire” – refers to the sensation of wealth brought about by the endless choice and rock-bottom prices of Temu’s clothes. Since its launch last September, Temu has become the most-downloaded app for iPhones. That is quite a feat for a young brand based in Boston. It is all the more impressive because Temu hails from China.

This is a critical moment for Chinese companies in the West. On the one hand, Chinese brands have never been more popular in America. Just behind Temu in American iPhone downloads are CapCut, a video editor, and TikTok, the short-clip time sink. Shein, a fashion retailer, ranks above Spotify and Amazon. This year, it may pull off one of the world’s biggest initial public offerings (IPO) in New York.

