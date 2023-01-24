How ChatGPT robs students of motivation to write and think for themselves

When the company OpenAI launched its new artificial intelligence program, ChatGPT, in late 2022, educators began to worry. ChatGPT could generate text that seemed like a human wrote it. How could teachers detect whether students were using language generated by an AI chatbot to cheat on a writing assignment?

As a linguist who studies the effects of technology on how people read, write and think, I believe there are other, equally pressing concerns besides cheating. These include whether AI, more generally, threatens student writing skills, the value of writing as a process, and the importance of seeing writing as a vehicle for thinking.

As part of the research for my new book on the effects of AI on human writing, I surveyed young adults in the United States and Europe about a host of issues related to those effects. They reported a litany of concerns about how AI tools can undermine what they do as writers. However, as I note in my book, these concerns have been a long time in the making.

Spellcheck and autocomplete

Tools like ChatGPT are only the latest in a progression of AI programs for editing or generating text. In fact, the potential for AI undermining both writing skills and motivation to do your own composing has been decades in the making.

Spellcheck and now sophisticated grammar and style programs like Grammarly and Microsoft Editor are among the most widely known AI-driven editing tools. Besides correcting spelling and punctuation, they identify grammar issues as well as offer alternative wording.

AI text-generation developments have included autocomplete for online searches and predictive texting. Enter “Was Rome” into a Google search and you’re given a list of choices like “Was Rome built in a day”. Type “ple” into a text message and you’re offered “please” and “plenty”. These tools inject themselves into our writing endeavours without being invited, incessantly asking us to follow their suggestions.

Young adults in my surveys appreciated AI assistance with spelling and word completion, but they also spoke of negative effects. One survey participant said: “At some point, if you depend on a predictive text (program), you’re going to lose your spelling abilities.” Another observed that “spellcheck and AI software… can… be used by people who want to take an easier way out”.

One respondent mentioned laziness when relying on predictive texting: “It’s okay when I am feeling particularly lazy.”

Loss of writing voice

AI tools can also affect a person’s writing voice. One person in my survey said that with predictive texting, “I don’t feel I wrote it”.

A high school student in Britain echoed the same concern about individual writing style when describing Grammarly: “Grammarly can remove students’ artistic voice… Rather than using their own unique style when writing, Grammarly can strip that away from students by suggesting severe changes to their work.”

In a similar vein, philosopher Evan Selinger worried that predictive texting reduces the power of writing as a form of mental activity and personal expression.

“By encouraging us not to think too deeply about our words, predictive technology may subtly change how we interact with each other,” Professor Selinger wrote. “We give others more algorithm and less of ourselves… Automation… can stop us thinking.”

In literate societies, writing has long been recognised as a way to help people think. Many people have quoted author Flannery O’Connor’s comment: “I write because I don’t know what I think until I read what I say.” A host of other accomplished writers, from William Faulkner to Joan Didion, have also voiced this sentiment. If AI text generation does our writing for us, we diminish opportunities to think out problems for ourselves.

One eerie consequence of using programs like ChatGPT to generate language is that the text is grammatically perfect. A finished product. It turns out that lack of errors is a sign that AI, not a human, probably wrote the words, since even accomplished writers and editors make mistakes. Human writing is a process. We question what we originally wrote, we rewrite, or sometimes start over entirely.