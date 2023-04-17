How beauty filters like TikTok’s ‘bold glamour’ affect tweens

TikTok’s new “bold glamour” filter “enhances” physical features in a way that makes it difficult to distinguish whether someone is using a filter or not, despite its airbrushing qualities.

Unlike its predecessors, this filter allows movement through an artificial intelligence (AI) feature with the filter remaining turned on when, for example, a hand crosses the face, with fewer glitches.

Users could be left comparing their unfiltered appearance with their “perfect” filtered self. They may start to develop unrealistic goals of perceived physical perfection that affect their self-esteem.

Although the terms of service for most social media platforms require users to be at least 13 years old, a significant number of “tweens” (children between the ages of nine and 12) now have a social media profile.

Online safety lessons in schools tend to concentrate on physical risk and predatory behaviour rather than emotional risks that children may encounter, as these may not be as apparent or experienced by adults.

The damaging effect of “filters” – digital image effects that alter a person’s appearance – is less commonly taught.

In my research, I presented eight focus groups with activities to generate discussions with children of 10 and 11 years of age who were in their final year of primary school. One of the activities was related to the use of filters.

Participants were given a set of photographs of people using filters on the social media site Snapchat and were asked questions such as: “How are these different from how they look in real life?” and “why do people use these filters?”.

The results demonstrated a clear and distinct gender divide. The boys said they used filters for fun and entertainment, favouring dog ears and exaggerated tongues to “make people laugh”. The girls used filters to create an idealised image that conformed to beauty ideals and for validation in the form of likes and comments.

One girl, Samantha, said: “(Filters) make you look perfect and flawless”. Another explained: “I like putting filters on because it doesn’t show my birthmark at all. It takes the blemishes off my face.”

Similarly, tween Mia explained: “When you put a filter on, it makes your skin tone better and it covers up any spots or like any bruises and stuff that you feel insecure about in yourself.”

My findings suggest that girls are internalising and aspiring to the beauty ideals that they are consuming via social media. There is a pressure to adopt a polished, physical appearance through filters, which may have emotional repercussions.