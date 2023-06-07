How Asia can reap the rewards of coal phase-out

One of the best ways to fight climate change is to accelerate the retirement of coal power plants. Every credible pathway to avoid the most severe impacts of climate change requires accelerating the closure of the world’s coal capacity. For example, the International Energy Agency’s net-zero emissions scenario recommends a halving of unabated coal-fired power generation by 2030 and a complete phase-out by 2040.

Transitioning away from coal brings broader economic and social benefits. Replacing coal with renewables will enable more affordable energy prices over time, especially as the cost of renewable energy generation is projected to continue declining. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that for every dollar invested in coal retirement and new renewables, three dollars are generated in social benefits.