How artificial intelligence will transform fame

Those complaining the loudest about the new technology stand to benefit the most

The Economist

Hollywood had been at a standstill for half the year, until studios agreed on Nov 8 to offer striking stars protection from robotic rivals. PHOTO: AFP
Computers have spent decades disrupting humdrum jobs. Now artificial intelligence (AI) is coming for the most glamorous ones. Hollywood had been at a standstill for half the year, until studios agreed on Nov 8 to offer striking stars protection from robotic rivals. Living artists were nudged down this week’s music charts by a dead Beatle, resurrected by AI. Actors like Scarlett Johansson and authors like John Grisham are suing tech firms over the unauthorised use of their image and words.

Stars may worry that AI is stealing their work and giving less talented performers the skills to snatch their audience. In fact, the famous folk complaining the loudest about the new technology are the ones who stand to benefit the most. Far from diluting star power, AI will make the biggest celebrities bigger than ever, by allowing them to be in all markets, in all formats, at all times. Put your hands together – or insert your earplugs if you prefer – for the rise of the omnistar.

