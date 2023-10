Insomnia is not just a personal issue that affects an individual’s health and well-being. It is a public health issue, affecting public safety. It is a socio-economic issue, as poorer sleep is linked to low education and income. And, increasingly, it is a commercial issue.

The global insomnia market is expected to reach US$6.3 billion (S$8.6 billion) by 2030, driven by increased diagnoses and therapy, as well as sleep aids, including sleep apps.