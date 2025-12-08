Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

How AI is disrupting shopping

Looking for Christmas gifts? Just ask a chatbot.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Shoppers outside the Macy’s flagship store in Midtown Manhattan.

Shoppers outside the Macy’s flagship store in Midtown Manhattan on Nov 28.

PHOTO: KARSTEN MORAN/ NYTIMES

The Economist

Follow topic:

The time of year has come again when gift-givers must trudge around shops and scroll endlessly through e-commerce websites to find suitable Christmas presents for their loved ones. Some will enjoy browsing. Many will not. A growing number will happily outsource much of the process to artificial intelligence (AI).

Chatbots offer a personal shopper for all. They can listen to what a user wants, produce a shortlist of products and help with comparisons. This holiday season, around two-thirds of consumers in rich countries (and five-sixths of those aged 18 to 24) plan to use AI to help them shop, according to a survey by Shopify, a provider of e-commerce tools.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.