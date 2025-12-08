How AI is disrupting shopping

The time of year has come again when gift-givers must trudge around shops and scroll endlessly through e-commerce websites to find suitable Christmas presents for their loved ones. Some will enjoy browsing. Many will not. A growing number will happily outsource much of the process to artificial intelligence (AI).

Chatbots offer a personal shopper for all. They can listen to what a user wants, produce a shortlist of products and help with comparisons. This holiday season, around two-thirds of consumers in rich countries (and five-sixths of those aged 18 to 24) plan to use AI to help them shop, according to a survey by Shopify, a provider of e-commerce tools.