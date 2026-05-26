How about a social media ban for adults instead?

Amid much chatter over restricting access to children, we should reflect on our own use and how platforms can be better designed.

The greatest threats to children online are adult predators and platform executives who have chosen to build environments that prioritise engagement over well-being, says the writer.

Here is a thought experiment. Imagine, for one year, every adult above the age of 21 is banned from social media. No Facebook. No Instagram. No TikTok for the over-20s.

There would be no influencers hawking supplements or dishing out dodgy financial advice. Likewise, those unverified health warnings forwarded by your uncle on WhatsApp would be gone.

What happens next: Scam rates plummet. The vast architecture of online fraud, including investment schemes, romance scams and phishing operations, collapse for want of its primary victims and perpetrators. Disinformation campaigns lose their most reliable amplifiers. Comment sections – historically the internet’s open sewers – run clear. And in the sudden silence, social media platforms begin to look, tentatively, like a place that children may be safe in.

I am being provocative, of course.

From blunt bans to nuanced approaches focused on design

The debate about children and social media has, in recent weeks, gained fresh momentum. Several governments have moved towards age-restriction frameworks, and Singapore, to our credit, has signalled that it intends to go further than the blunt instrument of a ban.

in April , Health Minister Ong Ye Kung highlighted that several salient risks of social media to teen mental health come from specific design features such as infinite scroll, algorithmically driven feeds and autoplay. In a recent opinion editorial for The Straits Times, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo argued for the need to focus on design accountability and platform responsibility. Indeed, a landmark case where Meta and YouTube were found liable for the social media addiction of a young woman in the US signals a legal and political consensus forming around the idea that platform design is not neutral, and that design that enables harm should carry consequences.

As a researcher working on children’s use of media, I find it encouraging to see political leaders adopt nuanced, evidence-based and thoughtful approaches to this issue. Bans are a policy of exhaustion, reached when imagination runs out. They tell us what we are afraid of instead of what we can aspire to.

Despite this, the calls for outright social media bans for children and teenagers persist, and they are worth taking seriously. The assumption behind many of these worries is that children are passive victims and that they scroll, absorb and suffer from social media use. Thus, they must be shielded by removal. In my own academic work, I have questioned the evidentiary basis of much media time-based research and asked whose interests the discourse of digital harm most reliably serves. The answer is rarely families, nor children.

Children as active agents rather than passive audiences

A recent think piece in the newsletter Psyche asked a question that has stayed with me: Have online worlds become the last free places for children? The question is pointed because the answer, for many young people, is “yes”.

This is especially so for children who are neurodivergent, socially anxious or simply different in ways that make the physical social world hostile. For these young people, online communities are not a retreat from real life. They are where belonging is found, where creativity is exercised without judgment, and where the child who cannot find her people in a classroom of thirty can find someone who experiences the world like her. Banning that child from social media is simply a second exclusion, dressed up as protection.

What we need instead is to build digital spaces where children are treated as active agents of their own media use, not passive audiences. Safety for passive audiences, when narrowly defined, can be achieved through restriction. We can block certain types of content from reaching them, limit their time spent, or ban them from certain platforms completely.

Respecting and encouraging agency, however, requires something far more demanding. It requires environments designed to serve a child’s interests, needs, curiosity and well-being, rather than engineered to maximise the time they spend on screen.

The problem with social media platforms for children

This is where the critique of the attention economy becomes unavoidable. The business model underlying most social media is not compatible with child agency. Platforms profit from engagement, and engagement is most reliably produced through emotional provocation, social comparison and the compulsive architecture of infinite scroll.

These are intentionally designed. When children enter these spaces, platforms are not there to serve them. They are trying to keep them hooked, for as long as possible, because that is how the money is made. Children’s well-being is an afterthought.

Regulation must therefore go beyond safety mandates to challenge the model itself. These include algorithmic transparency, prohibition of engagement-maximising design features, and concrete legal liability for platforms that demonstrably subordinate child welfare to commercial interest.

Make social media less ‘adult'

I hope it is clear by now that I am not actually advocating a social media ban for adults. Instead, I am suggesting that when we imagine such a scenario and see how much safer platforms can become, we are inadvertently acknowledging something important. Specifically, that the greatest threats to children online are not children. They are adult predators, adult fraudsters, adult culture warriors and adult platform executives who have chosen, year after year, to build environments that prioritise engagement over well-being.

Children do not need to be removed from social media. Instead, social media platforms need to be made less adult in the worst sense of that word. They should be less cynical, less extractive, less indifferent to the vulnerability of those who have the least power within it.

In fact, social media platforms designed around the dignity and agency of its youngest users would, in the end, make for a better experience for the rest of us too. Imagine now if we can go beyond this simple thought experiment and do something about all this.