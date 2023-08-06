How a free fitness tracker widened my world

SINGAPORE - High-intensity interval training, aka HIIT. Whether you read out the full name or its abbreviated form, the session sounds hard, tiring and daunting. And it is. But the class I attended every Tuesday night at Clementi Woods Park had several features that softened the slog.

First of all, the one-hour, open-air class was free, courtesy of the Singapore Government’s Healthy 365 programme. Just download the app and a world of exercise possibilities unfolds on your screen, from Zumba to Piloxing to K-Pop dance, all available at a park or open space near you at zero cost. You can also set an appointment on the app to pick up an Axtro3 fitness tracker at your nearest post office, again at zero cost.