Hong Kong ups the stakes in arts and heritage

One of my favourite pictures from a recent trip to Hong Kong is of an art installation by a young local artist at the Hong Kong Museum of Art. It’s a 14m-long table crammed with blue and white objects that derive from Ming dynasty aesthetics but are clearly contemporary objects, ranging from smartphones to toy dinosaurs and even face masks.

Amazingly, every single item is made from porcelain. The view is even more majestic – and yes, Insta-worthy – because the gallery space where the artwork is situated has as a backdrop, the famous harbour skyline complete with the skyscrapers and green hills of Hong Kong island.