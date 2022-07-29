Home Ground

Protect Sg Townhall: Repeal of S377A will be just the beginning

But it offers a moment for LGBTQ community and conservative groups to appreciate compromises made.

A town hall attended by about 1,200 people was held on July 23 arguing for Section 377A to remain. PHOTO: PROTECT SINGAPORE TOWNHALL
Events this week show that even if a controversial statute criminalising gay sex is repealed, that debate over homosexuality, marriage and family will not only not go away; but it is likely to also get more fractured and contentious.

This is a pity, because if and when Section 377A is repealed, the moment presents an opportunity for those who have lobbied for repeal, and those who have fought against it, to try to understand the other's position and what others have given up to reach a compromise.

