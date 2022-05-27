Home Ground

How 'jaywalkers' lost the battle for road space to cars

Pedestrians once ruled road space. Then came motor cars, which took over. Today, the move towards sustainable mobility wants to reclaim some of that road space for public use.

In Singapore, where pedestrians have to cross the road at crossings within 50m, jaywalking is an offence. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A hundred years ago, the roads and pavements outside buildings were seen as public spaces, where children played, vendors hawked their wares and neighbours got together. Horse-drawn carriages trundled down the roads, together with bicycles, push carts, and trams that ran on rails, hooked up to overhead cables.

Then came motor vehicles, which were faster and more powerful than the other vehicles of the time. Marketed as vehicles of freedom and robust enough to withstand America's rough streets, they were soon snapped up.

