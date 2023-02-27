Home-grown films thrive at box office in Malaysia and Indonesia but missing on Netflix, streaming services

After premiering at Venice and picking up a swag of awards on the festival circuit, Indonesian political thriller Autobiography began its theatrical run in its home country in February.

The allegorical tale looks at the lingering impact of decades of military dictatorship. It is timely, as fears grow that Indonesia appears to be retreating into its authoritarian past.

Meanwhile, Malaysian drama Maryam Dari Pagi Ke Malam (Maryam From Day To Night) made its international debut at the 2023 Rotterdam Film Festival. The film looks at societal and bureaucratic hurdles faced by a Muslim woman in her 50s who wants to marry her younger partner from an African country.

Last year saw attendance records smashed at screenings of home-grown movies across the two South-east Asian countries. But as fans flock back to the cinema, what is the future of streaming services in these countries?

Roller coaster at the local box office

Locally made films have not always enjoyed a steady run of commercial or critical success. Domestic films in Indonesia and Malaysia were popular and financially viable in the 1950s and early 1960s. Hits included films like Tiga Dara (Three Maidens) in Indonesia and Do Re Mi in Malaysia.

This success began to decline from the 1970s in the face of competition from foreign films and television, a lack of government support, and the Asian financial crisis.

The resurgence of Indonesia’s film industry began in the early 21st century, when cinema was able to take advantage of greater media freedom following the 1998 fall of Suharto.

Tertiary-educated film-makers began to make their mark after graduating from local schools such as the Jakarta Institute of the Arts, or after returning home with film and media degrees from overseas.

The commercial and critical success of Mira Lesmana and Riri Riza’s 2002 politics-infused teen flick Ada Apa Dengan Cinta (What’s Up With Love?) is credited with jump-starting the local industry.

Lesmana marked the 20th anniversary of the film’s release on her Instagram account, calling it a cultural phenomenon. Today, films made in the region range from critically acclaimed work that is screened at international festivals, to box office draws catering to local tastes.