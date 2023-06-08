Hints of a ‘Quint’ security club as Manila engages the Quad

In time to come, the 20th edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue may be remembered as the venue for the emergence of a new security formation, with the Philippines joining forces with the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue members.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
The US, Japan and the Philippines held their first joint coast guard exercises off Manila on June 6. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Last Saturday, the heads of defence of the United States, Japan and Australia sat down with representatives of the Philippines on the margins of the Shangri-La Dialogue. Up for discussion were several issues, including interoperability of defence equipment and a reciprocal access agreement with Japan and the Philippines that will parallel the visiting forces agreement that Manila already has with Washington and Canberra.

Missing in the room was India, the fourth leg of the original Quad, the country from which the Philippines recently purchased three batteries of the shore-based version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Indeed, Philippine Assistant Secretary for Strategic Assessment and International Affairs Pablo Lorenzo had just come back from New Delhi, where Manila’s military-diplomatic push to enter new defence arrangements was discussed.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top