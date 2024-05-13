High-stakes tests loom for Taiwan

TAIPEI – On May 20, Mr Lai Ching-te of Taiwan’s independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will be sworn in as president.
In taking office, he will set in motion a series of tests. The outcome is highly uncertain, but the stakes are exceedingly high.
The reasons for this state of affairs is that how Mr Lai performs will shape not just his future or that of Taiwan, but the pathways on which already fraught cross-strait relations will unfold.
What’s more, there are multiple parties with different interests involved. Should things go badly wrong in Taiwan-China relations, conflict could break out, drawing in the United States and its allies such as Japan. Bluntly put, regional peace, stability and economic well-being are at stake here.
To complicate matters, there is the question of what exactly is Mr Lai being tested on. If China is the one setting the yardstick and questions, what happens if Beijing has misread the script and its scoring system does not quite match reality on the ground? This sets the exercise up for failure, with dangerous consequences for all concerned.
To understand why so much is riding on what Mr Lai will say in his inaugural address, consider the fundamental premises on which China is basing its actions towards Taiwan.
China claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island and has not ruled out force as a means of reunification. Mr Lai and the DPP are anathema to Beijing because of their pro-independence leanings.
Beijing has accused Mr Lai of being a “troublemaker” and a “dangerous separatist” due to some of his past statements, particularly when, in 2017, he described himself as a “pragmatic worker of Taiwanese independence” while serving as Taiwan’s premier.
It is extremely vexing to Beijing that it is Mr Lai who will set the tone for cross-strait relations for Taiwan over the next four years, and that he will usher in an unprecedented third term for the DPP.
“While Lai has repeatedly said that he would continue the policies of (incumbent) President Tsai Ing-wen and maintain the cross-strait ‘status quo’, he will always be seen as more extreme in comparison,” said Associate Professor Chen Shih-min, a political scientist from National Taiwan University, alluding to Beijing’s baked-in hostility towards Mr Lai.
Blowing hot and cold
This view of Mr Lai helps explain Chinese actions towards Taiwan of late.
China has intensified its influence campaigns against the island, sending mixed messages of both intimidation and goodwill to ramp up pressure on the incoming government.
On the one hand, Beijing has increased the scale of its military activities near Taiwan, with an unspecified number of Chinese military aircraft flying as close as 37 nautical miles from the northern Taiwanese port city of Keelung on April 28. This was the closest-ever fly-by that the Taiwanese military has made known to the public.
On the other hand, Beijing relaxed some travel and trade restrictions by way of contacts with the mainland-friendly opposition Kuomintang (KMT).
“All of these measures are meant to discredit Lai, but also test him. There’s uncertainty over how he would respond to Beijing’s moves,” said Prof Chen.
While Mr Lai’s choice of words will be closely pored over, the Taiwan-related tests are not limited to him. Pass or fail will not rely simply on how he calibrates his rhetoric.
Arguably the more worrisome aspect is that what is also being tested is China’s playbook on managing Taiwan relations and its perception of political realities on the island.
If Beijing is hoping to win over the hearts and minds of the Taiwanese, it is going to have to readjust its approach.
While China has stepped up its Taiwan-targeted activities in recent weeks, they are part of the same carrot and stick approach which Beijing has used for years.
In the 2000s under the leadership of the DPP’s Mr Chen Shui-bian, Beijing put pressure on Taiwanese businesses operating in China for their apparent support of the president, and dispatched investigators to their factories.
When Mr Ma Ying-jeou of the KMT succeeded him, direct commercial flights between China and Taiwan were launched for the first time, opening up the way for big-spending Chinese tourists to the island in 2008.
Besides undercutting the independence-leaning DPP, China’s dual approach signals to the Taiwanese a stark choice for their future: peaceful “reunification” or military aggression.
Outdated playbook
But having employed this two-pronged approach for so long, its effectiveness is limited at best, say experts in Taiwan.
“Taiwanese are completely numb to these measures. In the beginning, people were taken aback by the military moves and the economic coercion, but these things are happening too often now,” said Assistant Professor Ma Chun-wei, a cross-strait relations researcher at Taiwan’s Tamkang University.
“In fact, Beijing’s increasingly bellicose approach has pushed the Taiwanese only further than ever from China,” he added.
Data supports Prof Ma’s observations.
According to the latest results released in February of a long-running survey in Taiwan by National Chengchi University, 61.7 per cent of respondents identified as distinctly Taiwanese, a big jump from the 17.6 per cent who said so in 1992 when the poll was first conducted.
Around a third, or 32 per cent of respondents, said they identified as both Taiwanese and Chinese, while a minuscule 2.4 per cent said they viewed themselves as solely Chinese.
Another poll by the university shows that only 1.2 per cent of respondents want to pursue unification with China as soon as possible. The overwhelming majority of around 88.8 per cent prefer the status quo of de facto independence.
“Before January’s election, Beijing had also tried to wield a number of carrot and stick tactics, even framing the vote as a choice between war and peace. But the Taiwanese still voted for the DPP in the end,” said Prof Chen.
“That means Beijing’s strategy simply does not work.”
What to make of the DPP?
A related aspect to China’s carrot and stick approach is its refusal to hold talks with the DPP. Since Ms Tsai was first elected in 2016, China has cut off all official communications with Taiwan.
Given that Beijing distrusts Mr Lai even more, “it’s impossible for any meaningful dialogue between Taiwan and China any time soon”, said Professor Chao Chien-min, a cross-strait relations expert at National Chengchi University.
What might have encouraged Beijing in persisting with this policy of shutting out the DPP is the party’s performance in the last election.
The DPP may have won the presidential election but support for it has faltered. In the first-past-the-post race, the ruling party mustered only some 40 per cent of the vote in the presidential race. The rest was split between two opposition parties, the KMT and the smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), both of which are more Beijing-friendly.
Following the DPP’s victory on Jan 13, China said the result “cannot represent the mainstream public opinion” in Taiwan.
In the concurrently held legislative elections, the DPP also lost its majority in the 113-seat legislature, securing only 51 seats. The KMT won a slight majority with 52 seats, while the TPP took eight. Another two went to independents who are ideologically aligned with the KMT.
“To Beijing, all of this means more opportunities to potentially work with the opposition and discredit the ruling party,” said Prof Chen.
“If people are still showing some support for mainland-friendly opposition, then China thinks that they must be doing something right, and that reunification is not a lost cause,” he added.
The flaw in this conclusion is that the vote was not entirely about cross-strait issues.
For many young Taiwanese, more pressing were their frustrations with the DPP’s handling of domestic issues such as stagnant wages and soaring housing prices.
They had also voted against the ruling party because a sense of fatigue had set in for a party now seen as the establishment party.
It is telling that on the campaign trail, none of the three presidential candidates pushed for independence or unification either; instead all backed the status quo of de facto independence.
The opposition parties were well aware of the hazards of appearing to be too close to China. When former KMT president Ma Ying-jeou made several controversial statements – including the need for Taiwan to trust Chinese President Xi Jinping on cross-strait issues – near the end of the election season, it killed any chance that the party’s candidate, Mr Hou Yu-ih, had of winning, experts say.
“Those statements cost the KMT many points,” said Tamkang University Assistant Professor James Yifan Chen, who had worked as an adviser on Mr Hou’s campaign.
“But what it showed was how much the Taiwanese want to protect their sovereignty.”
Bridging the gap
There is the risk that continued cross-strait silence will breed greater alienation and misunderstanding, making crisis management – should the need arise – even more challenging.
“Cross-strait tensions are already so high. Beijing is aware that it is not in its own best interests for tensions to get out of control,” Prof Chao said.
Political analysts say that while high-level cross-strait dialogue will not resume under Mr Lai’s administration, there is the possibility for lower-level exchanges to be conducted through proxies.
On Feb 25, cross-strait policy scholars, including those from China, joined a virtual forum alongside the DPP’s director of China Affairs, Mr Wu Jun-zhi. It was a rare level of exchange between China and an official from Taiwan’s ruling party in nearly eight years, even if it was by way of academics.
During the event, Mr Wu described the Taiwan independence clause in his party charter as a “historical document”. Analysts noted that the suggestion that it is a legacy issue rather than a live one was intended to assure Beijing that the DPP was not hell-bent on pursuing formal independence.
Besides academic discussions, another route for rebuilding cross-strait ties is tourism.
“People-to-people exchanges are a good starting point,” said Prof Chao. “The incoming government should work on getting Chinese tourists and students back to Taiwan.”
China halted individual travel to Taiwan in 2019, citing the poor state of cross-strait relations, before suspending group travel to Taiwan in 2020. In the same year, Beijing also banned its students from enrolling in new degree programmes in Taiwan universities, citing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic and cross-strait ties.
But if China had cut off such exchanges to punish Ms Tsai, why would they allow them to resume under Mr Lai? “Again, it boils down to what Lai will say in his speech. We’ll find out next week,” said Prof Chao.
Clearly, much rides on that inauguration speech. But important as it is, it takes two hands to clap. Critically, it is not a one-off test and it is also not evident that both sides are reading off the same script. What this means is that fundamental differences as well as crises such as that sparked off by then US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in 2022 will remain tough calls, making further tests of nerves likely in the future.