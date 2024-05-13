High-stakes tests loom for Taiwan

TAIPEI – On May 20, Mr Lai Ching-te of Taiwan’s independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will be sworn in as president.

In taking office, he will set in motion a series of tests. The outcome is highly uncertain, but the stakes are exceedingly high.

The reasons for this state of affairs is that how Mr Lai performs will shape not just his future or that of Taiwan, but the pathways on which already fraught cross-strait relations will unfold.

What’s more, there are multiple parties with different interests involved. Should things go badly wrong in Taiwan-China relations, conflict could break out, drawing in the United States and its allies such as Japan. Bluntly put, regional peace, stability and economic well-being are at stake here.

To complicate matters, there is the question of what exactly is Mr Lai being tested on. If China is the one setting the yardstick and questions, what happens if Beijing has misread the script and its scoring system does not quite match reality on the ground? This sets the exercise up for failure, with dangerous consequences for all concerned.

To understand why so much is riding on what Mr Lai will say in his inaugural address, consider the fundamental premises on which China is basing its actions towards Taiwan.

China claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island and has not ruled out force as a means of reunification. Mr Lai and the DPP are anathema to Beijing because of their pro-independence leanings.

Beijing has accused Mr Lai of being a “troublemaker” and a “dangerous separatist” due to some of his past statements, particularly when, in 2017, he described himself as a “pragmatic worker of Taiwanese independence” while serving as Taiwan’s premier.

It is extremely vexing to Beijing that it is Mr Lai who will set the tone for cross-strait relations for Taiwan over the next four years, and that he will usher in an unprecedented third term for the DPP.

“While Lai has repeatedly said that he would continue the policies of (incumbent) President Tsai Ing-wen and maintain the cross-strait ‘status quo’, he will always be seen as more extreme in comparison,” said Associate Professor Chen Shih-min, a political scientist from National Taiwan University, alluding to Beijing’s baked-in hostility towards Mr Lai.

Blowing hot and cold

This view of Mr Lai helps explain Chinese actions towards Taiwan of late.

China has intensified its influence campaigns against the island, sending mixed messages of both intimidation and goodwill to ramp up pressure on the incoming government.

On the one hand, Beijing has increased the scale of its military activities near Taiwan, with an unspecified number of Chinese military aircraft flying as close as 37 nautical miles from the northern Taiwanese port city of Keelung on April 28. This was the closest-ever fly-by that the Taiwanese military has made known to the public.

On the other hand, Beijing relaxed some travel and trade restrictions by way of contacts with the mainland-friendly opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

“All of these measures are meant to discredit Lai, but also test him. There’s uncertainty over how he would respond to Beijing’s moves,” said Prof Chen.