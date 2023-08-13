Help, I’m patriotism-fluid

Remember that opening battle in that Russell Crowe movie from 2000, Gladiator? The Roman legions were portrayed as the heroes, when actually, they were invaders stealing land from the native Germans, who were portrayed as football hooligans with spears. If you come to a war armed with just a stick, face paint and body odour, you deserve subjugation.

Me, I’m a fan of the Roman empire. I think it has something to do with being raised on English literature and watching too many historical movies that star English actors playing senators and emperors. It’s poisoned my brain and the sight of centurions raising the eagle standard makes me feel weirdly patriotic. As someone in Hollywood once said, no matter how hard one tries in any show to make Romans the evil side, you will have audiences rooting for evil.