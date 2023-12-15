Hello, Globetrotter. Want to work for an MNC? Then read this

It sounds like a dream job and can be one. Just make sure you have the right attributes for it.

Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Almost all Singaporeans want to work for international companies, but it is worth asking if doing so is the right move for you. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
Singaporean Tanie Eio has been at a global multinational corporation (MNC) for the past 22 years. She started off in Singapore and has risen through the ranks, with an overseas posting in the Asia-Pacific, followed by an expanded role in Belgium. Earlier in 2023, she undertook her most ambitious stint yet as she headed for Atlanta in the United States.

She’s now the global head of human resources (HR) for two business units, handling a mind-boggling 17,000 staff across 100 countries and territories. One is the business services unit, while the other is the global finance function, also a vital area.

