For a long moment, Japan feared the worst.

After the 7.6-magnitude earthquake which struck on New Year’s Day, the authorities announced the most serious tsunami alert issued since the 2011 disaster that devastated the Tohoku region. Waves of up to 5m were feared. The temblor caused tremors on the highest level on Japan’s Shindo shaking scale for only the seventh time on record. A major calamity felt imminent.