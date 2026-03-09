Straitstimes.com header logo

Heathrow Airport’s $83.6 billion third runway was always going to be expensive

However, concerns of a cost blowout are not without foundation.

The positives of an enlarged Heathrow are easy to see.

AFP

Matthew Brooker

After two decades of dithering and about-turns, Britain is finally moving ahead with plans for a third runway at London’s Heathrow airport. Look at the usage data, and it is hard to doubt the economic case for expansion: Europe’s busiest airport carries far more passengers relative to its size or number of runways than rival hubs.

Yet the proposal has already turned into a dogfight between airlines and the airport’s owners over costs. Given Britain’s checkered record with infrastructure mega-projects, anxieties are justified.

