Healthcare AI brings potential and pitfalls in diagnosis by apps

If health is a fundamental human right, healthcare delivery must be improved globally to achieve universal access. However, the limited number of practitioners creates a barrier for all healthcare systems.

Approaches to healthcare delivery driven by artificial intelligence (AI) are poised to fill this gap. Whether in urban hospitals or in rural and remote homes, AI has a reach that healthcare professionals cannot hope to achieve. People seeking health information can obtain it quickly and conveniently. For healthcare to be effective, patient safety must remain a priority.