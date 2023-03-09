Have CEOs lost patience with hybrid working?

When Ms Esther Crawford posted a photo of herself stretched out in a sleeping bag and mask at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, under the hashtag #SleepWhereYouWork, the image seemed to encapsulate how far the pendulum has swung since Covid-19 sent office workers homeward.

Three years ago, employers not only accepted the need for remote working, but also rolled out policies to support home workers’ well-being – from the provision of IT equipment to meditation apps, online yoga classes and help for staff struggling with stress, bereavement or mental illness.