Hate-watchers unite for the World Cup

Fans are paramount, of course, but so are people who simply don’t like the other teams and will pay to see them lose, hopefully to yours.

It is not all so grim. There was genuine celebration of Jude Bellingham (centre) and Erling Haaland’s (left) continuing friendship in the wake of the England-Norway game, which the former won.

A friend of mine says quite seriously that he moved to the UK from India to be close to Stamford Bridge, the home stadium of Chelsea, the football team he lives for. A couple of years ago, I searched for a London squad to support and he convinced me to root for the Blues. It was fun until the season that ended in May, which was wretched. Chelsea cratered – falling outside the top six Premier League teams for only the second time in 31 seasons. Making things worse, rival Arsenal took the league title, the best-in-England prize it hadn’t won in 22 years.

My friend consoled himself, admitting that he derived great satisfaction from hate-watching Arsenal’s subsequent loss on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the Europe-wide Champions League final. I was relieved: It meant I wasn’t alone in wishing the worst for the Gunners.

Hate-watching of global dimensions will descend on the final match of the World Cup on July 19 . But the semis are already racking up planet-spanning rancour. That’s because it will involve more than just the fans from France, Spain, England and Argentina, who have skin in the games.

The matches so far have been proxy battles for the cascading emotions of the supporters of the original 48 national teams – representing more than four billion people – as they emerged from heartbreaking defeats, contentious officiating and inchoate parochial animosities. These sentiments are now being funnelled towards the karmic goal of schadenfreude in New Jersey on July 19. If I can’t win, the enemy of my enemy – or as many plurals as that expression may bear – is my instrument of vengeance.

Argentina and England have old beef (that war; that hand of God). But if you’re Egyptian, you’re likely booing Lionel Messi and company when they meet Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham for their scheduled match. That’s because Egypt is still livid over refereeing it says handed the South American squad a 3-2 victory in the round of 16.

The English may have sins to atone for as Egypt’s imperial overlords but “VARgentina” happened just last week. Or three days ago if you’re from Switzerland and seething over the same “video-assisted referee” technology that went Argentina’s way in the quarter-finals. It’s hard to be neutral about it.

On the other hand, Norway star Erling Haaland’s millions of new US fans may just back Argentina. That’s because of the VAR that didn’t bark. In the match against England, the ball allegedly glanced off a spider-cam cable, handing Bellingham an assist on his equalising goal in the eventual Lions victory. Dare we say it was the cam of God?

Inimical emotions have always been useful for sports marketers, except industry professionals call them “rivalries”, not hatreds. Fans are paramount, of course, but so are people who simply don’t like the other teams and will pay to see them lose, hopefully to yours.

There’s a technical word for this kind of anti-allegiance: disidentification. That’s when you define yourself by what you’re opposed to. It was made popular in sociological circles by a 2001 study about people who described themselves as foes of the National Rifle Association and its promotion of gun rights.

But don’t let that origin disarm you. World Cup hate-watching may indeed be good for business: It generates the fervour that fills stadiums, sells outrageously priced tickets and churns out even more commerce with the rise of new global idols like Bellingham and Haaland.

However, the market isn’t always under the control of the marketing folks. There’s always social media to give vent to feral and worse sentiments.

You can see that in the ugly back-and-forth about what national teams should look like. On X, a Paraguayan senator attacked France’s Kylian Mbappe as a “ colonized Cameroonian, pretending hard to be French”. And then over the weekend, former Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy joined the fray. The conservative politician said France’s national team “does not have any French players”. This was days before Spain and France met in the semi-finals.

Both politicians were condemned by their own governments. Both remain unapologetic. Some far-right Brits were saying as much about Bellingham (who is of mixed race) until he turned out to be the hero who took England into the semis.

Not all social media is destructive, of course; and there have been a lot of potential teaching moments. There was genuine celebration of Bellingham and Haaland’s continuing friendship in the wake of the England-Norway game.

But there are things to learn about history, too. The journalist Joey D’Urso, for example, has distilled his book More Than A Shirt: How Football Shirts Explain Global Politics, Money And Power into succinct Instagram posts examining the historical connections between countries as they meet in the World Cup. His description of the French and Spanish teams is a compelling, micro-dissertation on the evolution of the contemporary nation-state.

I know what you’re thinking: homework. But sports victories or defeats will not settle or undo what history has wrought. The details and nuances are important if we are not to lose perspective. Only a hyphen keeps hate-watching from devolving into hate.

Argentina broke my heart by eliminating the squad from Cape Verde and its heroic goalkeeper Vozinho, so I can’t root for them; but it’s another thing to join the online trolls who are casting Messi and his teammates into hell to pay for the sins of Argentine President Javier Milei.

I am struggling with my own demons. Indeed, I’m just finally coming around to fully supporting England. It’s been challenging. I live here and the day of the match with Argentina is the eighth anniversary of my arrival in London. And I call it football now, not soccer like my fellow Americans.

But you see, I have not quite forgiven England manager Thomas Tuchel. He briefly managed Chelsea but it was his decision not to include Cole Palmer, the Blues’ star midfielder, in the World Cup team. I was shaken when I heard the news. Still, as I said, I’ve come around. I’ll be ecstatic if England brings the Cup home. But, after that, it’s back to Chelsea. BLOOMBERG