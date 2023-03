Exactly when the tide turned, I don’t know. Perhaps a year ago, when US President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address said he would “fund the police”.

Or last week, when Penguin bowed to pressure to keep Roald Dahl’s sometimes cruel work in print. Or the fall of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over, among other things, a gender Bill. Or the resilient sales of J.K. Rowling.