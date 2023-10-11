Has Hamas violence wrecked Israel and Saudi Arabia rapprochement?

The latest upsurge of violence in the Middle East has put the brakes on prospects for the normalisation of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Saudi recognition of Israel would have been part of a series of shifts in the region that were prompted by larger trends which have now been delayed, but not reversed: In the affairs of states, national interest trumps everything else.

Since the Abraham Accords hit the headlines in 2020, many had posed the question: Would there be a Saudi rapprochement with Israel? Mediated by the United States, the Abraham Accords are bilateral agreements on the normalisation of ties signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.