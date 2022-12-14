Harry and Meghan and the perils of superstar culture

One of the reasons the public is obsessed with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is that they represent an important economic trend that resonates well beyond the British royal family: the rising tension between individual branding and the power and prestige of being part of an institution. And it’s not just the royals; it’s an issue for all industries.

In the past, if money and security and status were what you craved, your path was clear: You got a job at the most prestigious institution you could and became a valuable team player. This meant giving up some part of your identity. You wouldn’t be well-known to people outside your field, or probably even within the company.