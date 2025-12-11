For subscribers
Harmless fun? People are using Sora to create problematic videos
Hyper-realistic videos that mock certain groups or reinforce harmful stereotypes can shape attitudes over the long term.
Elvin Xing and Sophy Tio
A cat ice-skating. Historical figures playing basketball. Cartoon characters hanging out with famous people.
Generative video tools like OpenAI’s Sora 2
OpenAI’s Sora 2mark the next frontier in artificial intelligence (AI) and are pushing the boundaries of realism. This ability to reimagine reality and to create videos can be empowering and engaging.