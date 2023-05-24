Happier workers and better care for seniors? AI can improve life in Singapore

Artificial intelligence can help improve jobs and ageing if we can manage the risks, maximise the benefits and distribute the surplus.

Terence Ho and Brian Lim

AI can help address challenges relating to ageing as Singapore’s population greys, say the writers. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept. It is a present reality reshaping our world profoundly. 

Recent advances have generated a mix of apprehension and excitement among industry experts, policymakers and the public. Industry leaders like Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates believe that AI can help tackle some of humanity’s biggest challenges, such as climate change and public health. Conversely, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton and others warn of potential dangers, including the spread of disinformation and threats to privacy.

