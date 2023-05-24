Happier workers and better care for seniors? AI can improve life in Singapore

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept. It is a present reality reshaping our world profoundly.

Recent advances have generated a mix of apprehension and excitement among industry experts, policymakers and the public. Industry leaders like Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates believe that AI can help tackle some of humanity’s biggest challenges, such as climate change and public health. Conversely, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton and others warn of potential dangers, including the spread of disinformation and threats to privacy.