Hamas’ hostages: No ordinary prisoner diplomacy

It is usually quite difficult to get people and things in and out of Gaza. Until the past weekend.

Thousands of rockets poured out of Gaza, and more than 100 Israelis were taken hostage by Hamas.

Mr Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, has said the total number of hostages seized was between 100 and 150. The Times of Israel reported that most of the hostages have been identified and that families were being notified.

Videos of Israelis being abducted were filmed by Hamas and shared on social media and through WhatsApp groups.

But where these hostages are being held is anyone’s guess.

Qatari officials have been attempting to broker a prisoner exchange of 36 Palestinian women and children held by Israel in exchange for the hostages taken by Hamas. Hamas has announced that it is not prepared to discuss a “prisoner exchange” until the end of the conflict.

A couple of different messages can be taken from this.

Deterring retaliation?



First, it could mean that Israeli hostages are being held across Gaza in order to deter any major bombardment from Israel or to deter the Israel Defence Forces from a ground invasion.

Or it could mean that Hamas itself is unclear as to how many hostages it has, and who they are.

Already, footage has surfaced of Israeli hostages executed in Gaza by Hamas militants carrying assault rifles. Another video showed a German woman dragged through the streets in Gaza.

Israelis have been taken as hostages before. In 1985, a Trans World Airlines jet with 139 passengers and a crew of eight was hijacked by two Lebanese terrorists who demanded the release of 700 Shi’ite Muslims from Israeli custody.