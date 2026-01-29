Hair dye, earthquakes and Takaichi’s great election gamble

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Japan’s first female prime minister is pulling out all the stops in presenting herself as a force for real change.

Moments into the first stump speech of her election campaign, Ms Sanae Takaichi asked voters to imagine her dyeing her hair – a procedure that Japan’s 104th prime minister said she performed herself.

Mid-application, in her scenario, disaster strikes. It’s the Big One: the cataclysmic earthquake that Tokyo has long dreaded. Basic services, including water supply, are severed.