Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Hair dye, earthquakes and Takaichi’s great election gamble

Japan’s first female prime minister is pulling out all the stops in presenting herself as a force for real change.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi campaigning in Tokyo on Jan 27.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi campaigning in Tokyo on Jan 27.

PHOTO: AFP

Leo Lewis

Google Preferred Source badge

Moments into the first stump speech of her election campaign, Ms Sanae Takaichi asked voters to imagine her dyeing her hair – a procedure that Japan’s 104th prime minister said she performed herself.

Mid-application, in her scenario, disaster strikes. It’s the Big One: the cataclysmic earthquake that Tokyo has long dreaded. Basic services, including water supply, are severed.

See more on

Japan

Sanae Takaichi

Elections

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.