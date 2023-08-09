Guess who is excited about ChatGPT? The cyber criminals

ChatGPT has become immensely popular since it was released in 2022, as artificial intelligence gets widely accepted. But students, businesses and professionals are not the only ones who find that ChatGPT has made their lives easier. Cyber criminals are celebrating too, as they find themselves armed with fresh tools that enable them to target popular websites and social media platforms to steal user data and launch attacks.

As we have seen in the case of cryptocurrency, popular new technologies can open the door to fresh scams. Here are the top five cyber risks that ChatGPT has unleashed and the ways in which organisations can stay protected.